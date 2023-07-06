Families confront the Texas Walmart gunman in court. Some forgive him, others want the death penalty

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Family members of the 23 people killed in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart are confronting the gunman face-to-face in court for the first time since the 2019 massacre. The sentencing hearing for Patrick Crusius continued Thursday in a federal court in the border city of El Paso. The 24-year-old is expected to receive multiple life sentences after pleading guilty in February to 90 federal murder, weapons and hate crime charges. Some who lost loved ones say they forgive Crusius for the shooting, which targeted Hispanic shoppers. But they also want him to understand that he failed. Crusius could still face the death penalty when he faces charges in state court.

By MORGAN LEE and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

