Food delivery services sue NYC over minimum pay rates for app-based workers

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub have sued New York City to block its new minimum pay rules for food delivery workers. The recently announced rules could nearly triple average earnings for app-based delivery workers in the coming years. An increased pay rate of $17.96 an hour is set to take effect July 12. In the lawsuits filed Thursday, food delivery services are seeking a temporary restraining order in state Supreme Court in Manhattan to stop the changes from going into effect on July 12. The companies claim the changes would result in higher costs for consumers. An email seeking comment was sent to city officials.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.