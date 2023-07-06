Greece pledges more high defense spending, seeks F-35 fleet

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s conservative government is promising to continue a multi-billion euro defense modernization program during its second term in office, setting its sights on acquiring F-35 fighter jets in five years. Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the pledge in parliament at the start of a debate to approve his new government following election victory. Greece, which has long-standing disputes with neighbor and fellow-NATO member Turkey, currently has the largest defense budget in the alliance relative to the size of its economy.

