Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole after 35 years for Spanish teacher’s beating death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teenager has been sentenced to life with a possibility for parole after 35 years for the beating death of his high school Spanish teacher. A judge on Thursday sentenced Willard Miller. Miller and fellow teen Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty in April to the 2021 baseball bat attack on Nohema Grabe as the 66-year-old teacher took a walk in a Fairfield, Iowa, park. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors had recommended Miller receive a term of between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole. Goodale will be sentenced later. Prosecutors say the teens were 16 at the time and angry that Graber had given Miller a bad grade.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.