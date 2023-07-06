Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine city of Lviv kills 6 people and injures dozens

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has fired cruise missiles at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least six people in an apartment building. Ukrainian officials said it was the heaviest attack on civilian areas of the city of Lviv since the Kremlin’s forces invaded Ukraine last year. The nighttime attack early Thursday destroyed the roof and the top two floors of the residential building. The city’s mayor says around 60 apartments and 50 cars also were damaged. U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink described the attack as vicious. Lviv province’s governor says the youngest of the five people who died was 21 years old and the oldest was 95.

