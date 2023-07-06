The Afghan Taliban say they banned beauty salons because they offered forbidden services

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban says beauty salons have been banned in Afghanistan because they offered services forbidden by Islam and caused economic hardships for grooms’ families. The explanation comes days after the group confirmed they were giving all salons in the country one month to close shop. In a video released Thursday, a Taliban official said services such as eyebrow shaping, the use of other people’s hair to augment women’s natural hair and the application of makeup were impermissible. The ruling is the latest curb on the rights of Afghan women and girls, following edicts barring them from education, public spaces and most employment.

