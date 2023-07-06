Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, official says

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Wildfires raging across Canada have already broken records for total areas burned, the number of people forced to evacuate their homes and the cost of fighting the blazes, and the fire season is only halfway finished. Michael Norton, director general, Northern Forestry Centre, Canadian Forest Service, said that “it’s no understatement to say that the 2023 fire season is and will continue to be record breaking in a number of ways.” A health expert also warned that smoke from the fires can cause health problems for people living in both Canada and the United States.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.