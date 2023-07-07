15 killed in attack on Myanmar village; military says pro-democracy fighters hit civilians

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-controlled government is accusing pro-democracy fighters of killing 15 civilians in a mortar attack in a restive central area of the country. The guerrilla group denies the allegation. A report in state media Thursday says so-called People’s Defense Forces attacked the village in the Sagaing region with handmade mortars, killing 15 people and injuring seven others, including three monks. The militia says all 15 were soldiers or pro-army fighters, but a man who lost his 14-year-old brother in the attack says at least 11 civilians were killed.

