Aid group in Haiti suspends treatment after some 20 armed men storm hospital

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Doctors Without Borders says it has suspended treatment at one of its hospitals in Haiti after some 20 armed men burst into an operating room and snatched a patient. The incident occurred late Thursday at the Tabarre hospital in the capital of Port-au-Prince shortly after the patient was admitted with gunshot wounds. The organization said Friday that two men faked a life-threatening emergency to gain access to the hospital, and that the armed group stormed in when the gate was opened. The announcement comes amid a surge in killings and shootings across Port-au-Prince and beyond as gangs become more powerful.

