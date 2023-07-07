Investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor’s office shot in car by other motorist, police say

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in the sprawling suburbs northeast of Atlanta say an investigator with a county prosecutor’s office was shot and wounded by another motorist while driving. Police say the investigator with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office was fired on shortly after 6 p.m. Friday and sustained a leg wound that was not life-threatening. The officer has not been identified. Sgt. Michele Pihera is a county police spokeswoman. She says no motive for the shooting is known yet, and initial information indicates the investigator was not on duty. Authorities have launched a wide search for the suspect vehicle with helicopters, canine units and beefed-up road patrols.

