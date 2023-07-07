Israeli forces kill 2 wanted Palestinians in shootout in the occupied West Bank

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces killed two wanted Palestinians in a flashpoint West Bank city, days after Israel concluded a major two-day offensive meant to crack down on militants. The Israeli domestic security agency Shin Bet said the two men, who it claimed were behind a shooting attack this week, were killed in a shootout in the heart of the city of Nablus. The Palestinian Health Ministry said two men were killed by Israeli fire. Friday’s deaths are part of a year-long spiral of violence that shows no signs of abating. Israel has been staging raids in the West Bank for 16 months, in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis last spring.

