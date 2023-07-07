Review of Guatemala’s vote appears to largely uphold results from June 25 presidential election
By SONIA PÉREZ D.
Associated Press
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — An electoral official in Guatemala says a court-ordered review of the country’s June 25 presidential election that included a second look at dozens of precinct tally sheets appears to have upheld the original vote totals. If candidates Sandra Torres and upstart Bernardo Arévalo remain the two highest vote-getters in the re-examination, it will boost the likelihood that the two candidates will head to a run-off election Aug. 20. Asked about the vote tally review during a news conference Friday, Magistrate Gabriel Aguilera of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal praised the precinct panels made up of regular citizens and said their work was confirming the June 25 results,