Suspect killed, officer wounded as robbery spree ends with pursuit, shootout on Ohio interstate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an armed robbery spree in Ohio ended with a police chase and shootout that left one suspect dead and an officer critically wounded. Two other suspects who fled on foot from the shootout were later captured. The spree began Thursday when a man stole the keys to an SUV at gunpoint from a worker at a Porsche dealership. That man and two others then robbed a bank in Columbus but were confronted by police. The trio fled in the SUV and the police pursuit began, eventually winding up on Interstate 70 in Columbus. Authorities say the suspects began shooting at officers, who returned fire. One suspect wounded in the shootout was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded officer underwent surgery and was later upgraded to stable condition.

