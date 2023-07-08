Gunman on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 87-year-old and wounding 3 others

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man on a scooter fired a handgun in a string of random shootings that killed an 87-year-old and wounded three others. Police say the gunman fired at pedestrians in Brooklyn and Queens on Saturday. Assistant Police Chief Joseph Kenny said investigators don’t know his motive. A 25-year-old man, whose identity hasn’t been revealed by police, was taken into custody. In all, police said there were five shootings carried out during the spree. One man was shot in the face and is hospitalized in critical condition. Another is in stable condition. No one was hurt in one of the shootings.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.