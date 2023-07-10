Philadelphia shootings may have begun nearly 2 days earlier than police thought

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia district attorney says one of five people believed to have been killed in the city July 3 appears to have been fatally shot almost two full days before the mass shooting reported last week. District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement Sunday that police were accidentally dispatched to the wrong address after an early morning 911 call on July 2. That appears to have been when 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr. was killed. But police didn’t discover Wamah’s body that night because they were sent to the wrong address. Instead, he was identified two days later when police say Kimbrady Carriker fatally shot four other people.

