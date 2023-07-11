A 76-year-old woman has sued a Kansas hospital saying a man sexually assaulted her at the facility

A man has been charged with rape and other crimes in a series of sexual assaults on patients in a Kansas hospital. A 76-year-old woman who says she was among his victims filed a lawsuit Monday citing negligence and carelessness by Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Wichita. She is seeking in excess of $75,000. Miguel Rodela was charged last month with multiple counts of rape, attempted rape and battery and is jailed on $250,000 bond. The 28-year-old suspect, who was not a patient or a hospital employee, was arrested June 15, not long after the alleged attacks. His attorney in the public defender’s office has declined to comment. The hospital says it is reviewing its security procedures but has declined to comment on the litigation.

