Judge says he plans to sentence gynecologist who sexually abused patients to 20 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says he plans to sentence a former gynecologist who sexually abused dozens of patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals to 20 years in prison. Judge Richard M. Berman announced his intention Monday at a sentencing hearing for Robert Hadden. He adjourned the proceeding over unresolved legal issues with plans to resume it on Tuesday. Hadden is expected to address the judge then. Hadden has been in custody since his January conviction. The judge’s announcement of his sentencing plans drew a complaint from defense attorney Deirdre von Dornum. She said it was overly harsh.

