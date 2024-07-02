Cash-based Japan issues first new bills in two decades, designed against counterfeiting

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has issued its first new banknotes in two decades, yen packed with 3-D hologram technology to fight counterfeiting. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the state-of-the-art anti-counterfeit traits of the new 10,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen bills were “historic.” The people featured on the bills, Eiichi Shibusawa, Umeko Tsuda and Shibasaburo Kitasato, celebrate Japanese capitalism, women’s equality and scientific innovation. The new bills also feature larger printing. By the end of March 2025, nearly 7.5 billion new banknotes will have been printed. Bills in use now will remain valid. The majority of transactions in Japan are still done in cash, though cash-less payments are becoming more common.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.