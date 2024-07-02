Officer who killed Tamir Rice leaves new job in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Cleveland officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 has resigned from a police force in West Virginia. It’s the third time in six years that Timothy Loehmann left a small department amid backlash shortly after he had been hired. Officials in White Sulphur Springs say Loehmann resigned Monday afternoon as a probationary officer. Tamir’s death prompted nationwide protests over police killings of Black people. The city of Cleveland ultimately fired Loehmann. In 2018, he landed a part-time position with a police department in southeast Ohio but withdrew his application. In 2022, he left a police job in north-central Pennsylvania without having worked a single shift.

