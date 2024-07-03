Jubilant Indian cricketers return home after winning the Twenty20 World Cup

NEW DELHI (AP) — Jubilant India cricketers have received a rousing welcome home from fans after winning the Twenty20 World Cup final in Barbados. India skipper Rohit Sharma held up the World Cup trophy after arriving at New Delhi International Airport. Hundreds of supporters were there to wave the national flag and chant “India, India.” Some players danced to drum beats when they reached their hotel. India pulled off a sensational seven-run win against South Africa in a gripping final last weekend. The team’s return from the Caribbean was delayed because of a shutdown forced by Hurricane Beryl in Barbados.

