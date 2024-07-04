Ranger injured and armed person making threats dies at Yellowstone, park says

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say an armed person who was making unspecified threats at Yellowstone National Park died and a park ranger was hospitalized after an exchange of gunfire. The park says in a statement Thursday that the shooting happened at Canyon Village, a central area that has a campground, lodging and visitor center. The statement didn’t say exactly where the shots were fired and whether visitors were impacted. The park says the injured ranger is stable at a hospital. The FBI is helping the National Park Service investigate the shooting.

