Deforestation in Colombia fell to historic lows in 2023, environment minister says

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Deforestation in Colombia fell 36% in 2023, the government said. It’s the lowest level since record-keeping began, and continues a plunge since leftist President Gustavo Petro was elected in 2022. Petro vowed to halt record deforestation by limiting agribusiness expansion into the forest and creating reserves for Indigenous communities to harvest rubber and other non-timber products. Advancing peace talks between the government and guerrilla groups also get some credit for the drop. It’s good news for the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, with about one-third of that in Colombia.

