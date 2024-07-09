NATO allies commit to sending dozens of air defense systems to Ukraine, including four Patriots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and an array of other NATO allies will send Ukraine dozens of air defense systems in the coming months, including at least four of the powerful Patriot systems that Kyiv has been desperately seeking to help fight off Russian advances in the war. That’s according to a new joint agreement that President Joe Biden announced Tuesday at the opening of the NATO summit in Washington. He called it “a historic donation of air defense equipment.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made it clear that air defense is still his country’s key request, and he repeatedly has asked for more Patriot systems.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.