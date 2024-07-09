Spain’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal becomes youngest-ever scorer at European Championship

MUNICH (AP) — Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player ever to score at the European Championship. The 16-year-old netted a stunning goal for Spain in its 2-1 victory over France in their semifinal on Tuesday. Yamal struck in the 21st minute, brilliantly curling the ball past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan from around 25 yards and into the top left corner. Yamal is 16 years and 362 days old. The previous youngest scorer at a European Championship was Swiss player Johan Vonlanthen (18 years, 141 days) against France at Euro 2004.

