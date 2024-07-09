Virginia joins other states with effort to restrict cellphones in schools
Associated Press
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia has joined a growing number of states that are pushing for cellphone restrictions in public schools. Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order Tuesday to establish state guidance for local school systems. The governor cited concerns over students’ academic achievement and mental health. He pointed to an “alarming mental health crisis” among adolescents. He said it is partly being driven by cellphones and social media. Florida was the first state to crack down on phones in schools last year. Indiana and Ohio passed laws this year. Several other states recently introduced legislation.