Wisconsin judge rejects attempt to revive recall targeting top GOP lawmaker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday rejected an attempt to revive the recall effort targeting the longest-serving Wisconsin Assembly speaker in state history, likely putting an end to the recall push. Supporters of former President Donald Trump had targeted Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos for recall after he refused calls to decertify President Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state. The Wisconsin Elections Commission last month rejected a recall attempt on a bipartisan vote, also finding that it fell short of the needed number of signatures. Organizers appealed, but Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke on Tuesday rejected the appeal, saying signatures were collected under old legislative maps that are now barred.

