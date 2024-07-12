Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa says players deserve apology, not sanctions after Copa America fight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa thinks his players deserve an apology, not sanctions, for entering the stands at Bank of America Stadium and participating in a fight with Colombia fans following his team’s 1-0 Copa America semifinal loss. An angry Bielsa criticized tournament organizers for not doing enough to protect families of players seated behind the Uruguay bench and he justified players taking matters into their own hands by entering the stands to protect their loved ones. Bielsa says “how can you not defend your mother, your sister, a baby? If they did not do it, they would have been condemned by all of us.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.