At least 26 villagers killed in latest violent attack in central Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — An armed group has killed at least 26 villagers in central Mali near the border with Burkina Faso. A local official said Monday that the attack happened on Sunday as most of the victims were working on their farmlands. It is the latest in a series of violent attacks in the conflict-hit region, where the al-Qaida-linked JNIM extremist group often targets villagers in the region in a similar manner. The armed violence across central and northern Mali has raged on for more than a decade.

