Conservatives use shooting at Trump rally to attack DEI efforts at Secret Service

Several Republican lawmakers seized on gender and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the Secret Service as among the reasons for security lapses during the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. It is part of a wider conservative backlash against DEI that has been on the rise since last June, when the Supreme Court ruled to end affirmative action in college admissions. The latest attack materialized in full view during a Congressional hearing Monday against the Secret Service and its director, Kimberly Cheatle. But the criticism had been brewing since July 13, when several conservatives questioned whether women were fit for law enforcement. Cheatle defended the DEI efforts while others called the allegations an attempt to score political points.

