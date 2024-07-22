Moroccan ex-minister who defended government critics sentenced to five years

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Mohamed Ziane, a Moroccan former government minister, has been sentenced to five years in prison in a corruption case that his attorney described as retribution for outspokenness and work defending political prisoners. Ziane, who is 81 and served as Morocco’s human rights minister from 1996 to 1997, was long a supporter of the country’s monarchy but in 2017 began defending journalists and activists critical of the government. He was subsequently charged with sexual harassment, adultery and embezzling campaign funds. The verdict marks the latest development in one of the freedom of expression cases that has drawn condemnation from Morocco’s international allies and human rights organizations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.