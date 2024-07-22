UN envoy warns that threat of terrorism is `resurging’ with attacks by Islamic State extremists
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top U.N. envoy for Syria told the Security Council the threat of terrorism is “resurging” with attacks by Islamic State extremists set to double this year, endangering civilians already facing a “protracted state of displacement and dire humanitarian conditions.” U.N. Special Envoy Geir Pedersen says Syria is “riddled with armed actors, listed terrorist groups, foreign armies and front-lines” 13 years after President Bashar Assad’s crackdown on peaceful protests against his government turned to civil war. Nearly a half million people have died in the conflict and half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million has been displaced. Pedersen warned the council Monday of Syria’s delicate security situation.