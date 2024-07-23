Britain’s defeated Conservatives launch race for a new leader, with the winner announced in November

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s defeated Conservatives will spend more than three months picking a new leader to replace former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the party has announced. Sunak remains acting leader until his successor is announced on Nov. 2. The right-of-center party was kicked out by voters in a July 4 election that brought a Labour landslide. The party said nominations will open Wednesday and close five days later. Any Conservative lawmaker can run if they get the support of 10 colleagues. Conservative legislators will narrow the field down to four contenders who will make pitches to members at the party’s annual conference in early October. Two final candidates will be put to an online vote of Conservative members across the country.

