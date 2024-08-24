The shooting death of a 16-year-old girl by police is among a spate that’s upset Anchorage residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A spate of officer-involved shootings has made Anchorage, Alaska, the latest in a long list of American cities to wrestle with how police use force. Since May officers have shot seven people, four fatally, the most recent a homicide suspect who opened fire on them Friday. That’s twice as many as the department usually shoots in a year. Among those killed was a 16-year-old girl who had recently moved from American Samoa for a better education. Police said she advanced toward them with a knife. The other shootings involved suspects who reportedly had firearms or shot at police. The new mayor of Anchorage has promised reforms.

