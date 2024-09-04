2nd suspect arrested in theft of sword and bullhorn from Rick Pitino’s office

Police say a second suspect has been arrested for stealing a ceremonial sword and bullhorn from Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino’s office at St. John’s University. A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday on burglary and trespassing charges in the Aug. 20 theft. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him. Twenty-five-year-old Emanuel Yakubov was arrested Aug. 23. That was one day after police released surveillance footage showing two men walking down a hallway with the stolen sword and bullhorn. A request for comment was sent Wednesday to the Legal Aid Society, which is representing him.

