Mourners pay respects to Ugandan athlete who died after her partner set her on fire

BUKWO, Uganda (AP) — Dozens of mourners in Uganda have paid respects to Rebecca Cheptegei, the Olympic athlete who died last week in Kenya after her partner set her on fire. Local leaders and others gathered at the local administration hall Saturday as they awaited her burial at her ancestral home in a village near the Kenya border. Cheptegei died after her body suffered 80% burns in the attack by Dickson Ndiema, who doused her in gasoline on Sept. 3. The horrific attack shocked many and strengthened calls for the protection of female runners facing abuse in the East African country.

