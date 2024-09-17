A Czech town faces hard recovery after massive flooding

BOHUMIN, Czech Republic (AP) — Torrential rains have gone and flooding waters have been receding but residents of a Czech town are no mood to celebrate. The town of Bohumin was submerged by a flood wave brought by the Oder River that was fueled by record rains in northeast Czech Republic in recent days. Bohumin was submerged because it’s among the places that still don’t have an adequate protection against repeated flooding in this part of the country. The Czech government approved the deployment of 2,000 troops to join firefighters and others to help with clean-up and recovery efforts.

