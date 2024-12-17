Rafael Nadal says he thought about taking a mental health break a few years ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal says in an essay posted online that he thought about taking a mental health break from tennis a few years ago. Nadal’s essay appeared on The Player’s Tribune site on Tuesday, less than a month after the last match of the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s career. He writes that there were times he had trouble controlling his breathing during matches and it was difficult to control his mind. The 38-year-old Nadal headed into retirement after playing for Spain in the Davis Cup in November, following two seasons filled with injury issues that limited him to competing only sparingly.