Lockdown lifted at 29 Palms Marine Corps Combat Center after weapon inadvertently discharged

Update 12:55 p.m.

The lockdown at the Marine base has been lifted, base officials confirmed.

The lockdown was lifted at 12:20 p.m.

At this time, we can confirm that a weapon was inadvertently discharged. No injuries have been reported. this incident is under investigation. — The Combat Center (@CombatCenterPAO) May 23, 2022

Original Report:

A lockdown is underway at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms

A spokesperson at the base tells News Channel 3 that someone reported that they heard shots, but no victims or shooter had been located. The lockdown is underway during the investigation.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirms their personnel are working on the response as well.

SBCSD personnel are currently working with MCAGCC on this active incident. Updates will be posted as available. https://t.co/kdE28J1TAk — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) May 23, 2022

The official Twitter account of the MAGTF Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms tweeted updates including

"We have received reports of shots fired on board MCAGCC. The MCAGCC Provost Marshals Office is currently responding to the situation. The installation has entered a lockdown state and all personnel are required to shelter in place. We will issue updates when available." MAGTF Training Command/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

The reports came in anonymously just before 9 a.m.