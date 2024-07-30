Skip to Content
Single-family mobile home fire in Sky Valley

today at 5:50 PM
Published 5:00 PM

Firefighters are currently on scene of a trailer fire near the intersection of 75300 block of 22nd Ave in the unincorporated community of Sky Valley.

The trailer was located on a large property with a home close by, the home remained undamaged.

According to Cal Fire, the fire was reported at 4:21 P.M. today and the flames were extinguished in 15 minutes.

There were no injuries, but one person is now displaced and the Red Cross was called.

Alyson Booth

