Three-Vehicle Crash Slows Eastbound I-10 Near Palm Springs

today at 8:13 AM
Published 8:10 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — A three-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 10 is causing delays in Palm Springs.

The wreck happened just before 7:00 a.m., west of Palm and Gene Autry Trail. According to early reports, two trucks, one hauling a trailer, and a white sedan were involved in the collision.

The left lane of eastbound I-10 is currently shut down, leading to a backup of at least one mile. Westbound traffic is moving normally at this time.

There’s no word yet on any injuries, and emergency crews remain on scene.

María García

