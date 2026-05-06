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Three injured in early morning crash in Cathedral City; lanes closed on Ramon Road

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today at 7:03 AM
Published 6:48 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) -At least three people were injured in a traffic collision early Wednesday morning in Cathedral City, prompting lane closures and an ongoing investigation.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of Date Palm Drive and Ramon Road. Authorities say two vehicles were involved, and both sustained significant damage.

Cathedral City police and firefighters have since cleared the immediate area, but westbound lanes on Ramon Road remain closed.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the crash. A traffic enforcement team is expected to arrive on scene to further assess the situation and provide an estimate for when the roadway will fully reopen.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes. Those heading toward Palm Springs or the airport may want to consider using Vista Chino to bypass delays.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

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María García

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