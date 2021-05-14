Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer goes one-on-one with News Channel 3’s Karen Devine

California

With the recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom pending in the fall, top Republican candidates are touring the state stomping for votes, including former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Faulconer is being touted as the leading Republican candidate to unseat Newsom in a recall election.

On Thursday, he announced his plan to cut taxes for the middle class if elected. Under Faulconer's plan, there would be a 0-percent marginal income tax rate on the $50,000 in income for individuals and $100,000 for households. This means people making that amount or less wouldn't pay state income tax, while those making up to $1 million would see a low effective tax rate.

He told News Channel's Karen Devine on Friday that his reaction to his proposed plan has been overwhelmingly positive.

"I think people know what we know, which is, it's too expensive to live in California, it's not affordable. And you know, people are voting with their feet. For the first time we're losing population, we lost a congressional seat. And so what my middle class tax cut plan is all about keeping more money in people's pockets," Faulconer said.

Faulconer added that his ideas on how to keep Californians from leaving state are very different from Newsom's.

"Our campaign is a dramatic sea change and difference. It's really about common sense and it's really about if our state has a $75 billion surplus. Now is the time to ease that burdens on Californians to make it more affordable to live here," Faulconer said.

If Faulconer unseats Newsom in the fall recall election, his tax plan will need the approval of the legislature and Democrats have the majority.