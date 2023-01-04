Gov. Newsom proclaims state of emergency throughout CA due to severe storms

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency throughout California in response to severe winter storms.

According to the governor's office, the declaration will bolster emergency response efforts and authorizes the mobilization of the California National Guard for disaster response. It also directs Caltrans to request immediate assistance from the Federal Highway

Administration to expedite road repairs due to the storms.

“California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm," Newsom said. "This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response.”

You can read the full proclamation here

A major winter storm is approaching California just days after a New Year’s Eve downpour that led to the evacuations of people in rural Northern California communities and the rescue of several motorists from flooded roads. A few levees south of Sacramento were damaged, increasing flooding in the mostly rural area.

According to the governor's office, state fire and rescue personnel have been pre-positioned across the state to quickly respond to emergencies such as mud and debris flows, flooding and landslides.

The state Health and Human Services Agency was also working with local agencies to assist with efforts to notify vulnerable populations -- such as the homeless and the disabled -- about the pending storm and provide services such as temporary shelter.

State officials urged residents to avoid non-essential travel during the storm and to be prepared for possible power outages by having flashlights and batteries ready. Residents were also urged to have enough non-perishable food available to last for three days if needed in the event of a major emergency.

Here in the Coachella Valley, a First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday.

A Flood Watch has been issued for local mountains and the Inland Empire as flooding from excessive rainfall is possible.

Rainfall around the Coachella Valley could reach as high as 0.25"-0.50". Be prepared to take an alternate route should roads, especially those along the wash, become flooded.