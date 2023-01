The region has sustained major damage from relentless storms and more severe weather is forecasted this coming weekend.

Governor Gavin Newsom will join ongoing storm preparedness and response efforts in Santa Barbara County Friday afternoon.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.