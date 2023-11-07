Ex-CIA employee living in SoCal pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

An ex-CIA employee living in San Diego County pleaded guilty today to drugging and sexually abusing multiple women, as well as recording and photographing unconscious victims.

Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 47, who was charged in the District of Columbia, pleaded guilty to four federal counts, including abusive sexual contact and transportation of obscene material.

Raymond's plea agreement includes admissions that he drugged and sexually assaulted several women over the course of 14 years. He also recorded and photographed nude or partially nude victims when they were unconscious or otherwise "incapable of consent," prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Raymond faces between 24 and 30 years in prison when he is sentenced. Along with the CIA, Raymond also worked at the U.S Embassy in Mexico.

The investigation into Raymond was sparked after a nude woman was spotted on the balcony of his Mexico City apartment on May 31, 2020, "screaming for help.'' She told investigators she met Raymond over a dating app, but blacked out after having food and drinks that he provided, according to court documents.

The investigation revealed "hundreds of photographs and videos" depicting unconscious and nude women on Raymond's cell phones and other electronic devices, according to the Department of Justice.

A search of his Internet history turned up searches for unconscious women, as well as the side effects of prescription drugs and their potential side effects when combined with alcohol, according to the DOJ.

Prosecutors say Raymond tried to delete the photographs and videos he took of the women after learning he was under investigation.

He was arrested in La Mesa in the fall of 2020.

Raymond's change of plea on Tuesday marks the second time he has pleaded guilty in the case.

Last year, a federal judge allowed Raymond to withdraw his initial guilty pleas, after he argued his legal counsel was ineffective and that he had raised a potential defense to the charges to which he pleaded guilty.