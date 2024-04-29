Rattlesnake bites woman hiking near Murrieta

A 66-year-old woman was bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking a trail west of Murrieta Monday morning, requiring a helicopter medical evacuation to the nearest hospital.

The snake bite was reported at 10:27 a.m. on the Hidden Valley Trail, north of Tenaja Road, in the unincorporated community of La Cresta, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, was struck by the rattler while trekking a half-mile beyond the trailhead.

She found a safe place to rest while other hikers called 911, according to reports from the scene.

Firefighters hiked to the woman's location, initiating emergency care to the lower half of one of her legs while a REACH Air Ambulance was routed to the trail.

At 11:15 a.m., the victim was retrieved by the helicopter crew and flown to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, less than five minutes flying time away, officials said.

She was in stable condition, with light pain, according to the fire department.

Elevated temperatures and sunny spring weather draw rattlesnakes out of their winter beds every March and April.

Residents are advised to use caution and give rattlers wide space, never attempting to handle them. The snakes can use their full length -- sometimes over five feet -- to strike. Bites can be deadly.

The county Department of Animal Services provides information on snake encounters here: