Disneyland employees reach agreement, avoid strike

Three unions representing about 14,000 Disneyland employees and Disney have reached a tentative labor agreement today and avoided a strike, according to officials.

"Cast members have fought hard for the past four months and this tentative agreement would not have been possible without the strength we all showed throughout this process and the unwavering support from guests and community members," the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said in a statement.

The committee was seeking fair wages, a fair attendance policy, seniority increases and safety upgrades. Union members will vote on the agreement on Monday.

The unions authorized a vote on whether to go on strike on July 9.

The unions represent workers ranging from custodians and ride operators to candy makers and merchandise clerks at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney and the Disney hotels.

Union officials said their contract for the Anaheim theme park expired June 16 for some employees and Sept. 30 for others, and they have been negotiating with the company since April 24.

The unions also filed complaints of unfair labor practices.

"Our goal for negotiations has always been to reach an agreement withDisney -- one that provides cast members with wages they need to live in Southern California, the respect they deserve for the years they've dedicated to the company and an attendance policy that works for everyone while keeping park guests safe,'' the union leaders said in a statement.

Disneyland officials issued the following statement:

"We care deeply about the wellbeing of our cast members and are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with Master Services Council that addresses what matters most to our cast while positioning Disneyland Resort for future growth and job creation,'' Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good said in a statement.