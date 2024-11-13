Man suspected of killing OC couple, burying bodies in deserts in Riverside and San Bernardino counties

Several days after filing murder charges against a 30-year-old man suspected of killing a Brea couple, prosecutors today released additional details, saying the victims' bodies were both burned, along with their two Tesla cars.

Huanting Gong of Glendale was charged Thursday with two counts of murder with special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and killing in the commission of a kidnapping. He was also charged with burglary, kidnapping and arson, all felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements of shooting a

gun causing death.

Gong could face life in prison without the possibility of parole at a minimum if he is convicted at trial. Prosecutors also have the option of pursuing the death penalty.

He is accused of killing Kuanlun Wang and his wife, Jing Li, who were both 37, prosecutors said.

A family member called Brea police Oct. 15 when they were unable to contact Wang, which was unusual, prosecutors said. Investigators were told Gong owed Wang $80,000, prosecutors said.

When the family member contacted Gong on Oct. 12, he said the couple did not show up for a trip to New York City to meet another business associate who could cover the $80,000 debt for Gong, prosecutors said.

The family member called Gong again when she saw a surveillance video showing a man on Wang's patio Oct. 14, prosecutors said. Gong denied it was him and her access to the video was cut off, prosecutors said.

Gong was arrested last Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport, police said.

Prosecutors allege Gong met Wang in a desert area and fatally shot him in the head, placing him in the victim's Tesla and then driving it back to the couple's home in Brea, where the defendant is accused of attacking Li with a hammer.

Gong allegedly coerced her to hand over access to her phone before forcing her into her Tesla and taking her out to a desert area in San Bernardino, where he allegedly shot her and burned her body, prosecutors said.

Gong allegedly drove back to the couple's home, retrieved Wang's body and burned it in a desert area of Riverside County before torching both Tesla cars, prosecutors said.

He allegedly returned to their home and stole nearly $250,000 worth of valuables from the victims, prosecutors said.