LAUSD cell phone ban goes into effect

Students in the Los Angeles Unified School District returned to classes today with a major new rule in place -- a ban on cell phones in classrooms.

The district's board passed a resolution in June in a 5-2 vote calling for a prohibition on students' use of cell phones and social media through the entire school day.

Board member Nick Melvoin said the resolution is aimed at combating cyberbullying and promoting focus and concentration in classroom. The proposal cited research indicating the impacts of excessive cell phone use associated with increased stress, anxiety, depression, sleep issues, feelings of aggression, and suicidal thoughts in adolescents.

Individual campuses can choose to have the phones locked up in special containers purchased by the district or instruct students to store them in their backpacks.

The policy allows for some exceptions, including students who need phones for translation purposes or learning disabilities.

Some parents have balked at the idea, saying they want their children to have access to phones in case of emergencies.

The resolution co-sponsored by board members Jackie Goldberg and Tanya Ortiz Franklin -- contends that students' use of cell phones "can stifle meaningful in-person interaction and enable cyberbullying.''

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told KNX News last year that the cell phone policy is designed to help students focus and concentrate during class time.

"We need to separate them,'' Carvalho said. "We need to allow them to be kids again, to allow them to socialize with their peers and be what kids should be: happy, playful joyful."

