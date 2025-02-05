PSUSD discusses cellphone policy survey, works on finding best approach for student learning

On Jan. 15, Palm Springs Unified School District released a survey to the community seeking input on the best approach for a possible limit or ban on cellphones in district schools.

This survey came after a policy release from Governor Gavin Newsom for the Phone-Free School Act, which requires districts to develop a regulation on smartphone usage in schools.

As social media and generative AI become more popular, especially among younger generations, the impact of these platforms has been seen across the country. A "Dawn of the AI Era" study from Common Sense Media found that seven in 10 teenagers had at least tried generative AI.

A different study from Common Sense Media called "Constant Companion" found that nearly 50% of children in the U.S. receive their first smartphone by the age of 11.

In another study from Pew Research Center in 2022 called "Teens, Social Media and Technology" found 98% of 15- to 17-year-olds and 91% of 13- to 14-year-olds have access to a smartphone. Of this age group, 46% consider themselves as "almost constantly" online.

With being online, there also is a cause for concern over misinformation and trusting content. Common Sense Media, conducted another study on "Teens, Trust and Technology in the Age of AI" where about 35% of teenagers reported being deceived by fake content online.

Knowing all of the statistics on the possibilities of social media, misinformation and generative AI, Pew Research Center found that "72% of U.S. high school teachers say cellphone distraction is a major problem" in classrooms.

